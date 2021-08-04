A MARTIAL arts academy has joined forces with a charity to help people utilise the positivity of exercise to battle their mental health issues.

Primal Combat Academy, in Bentley Road, Clacton, was founded four years ago by Paul Harper, 33, and its fighters have been competing for three years.

In recent months, not least during the coronavirus lockdowns, the community organisation has been working closely with Futures In Mind.

Together, the martial arts gym and the support service have been providing bespoke classes to people suffering with mental health issues and substance abuse.

The sessions offer people a positive outlet and a safe environment in which they can interact with others while experiencing the wellbeing benefits of exercise.

Paul Harper with some of his gym's regular fighters

Paul said: “It is very important for us to give back to the community and provide a service to those that need it the most.

“Mental health is proven to be related to physical health and our tailor made plans assist to improve the people’s physical condition.

“The sessions are also able to provide them with much needed interaction and enables them to socialise with others in the same situation.”

The partnership came about while Futures in Mind bosses were searching for a Clacton venue at which to host their new boxing group.

After being approached, Paul didn’t hesitate in agreeing to allow the charity to use its space and make the most of his team’s knowledge and expertise.

Jade Bolton, of Futures in Mind, believes the regular sessions with the Primal Combat Academy will go a long way in giving people a more positive mental outlook.

She said: “The team at Primal Combat Academy have been very accommodating and supportive to all of us at Futures in Mind.

“The team understands that many who attend these groups are beginners and have no previous knowledge in boxing and are very patient in teaching our groups.

“Studies have found moving your body more can improve your moods and help to manage stress and anxiety by giving your brain something else to focus on.

“We are very grateful they have opened their doors to us because physical activity and exercise can improve people’s mental health in many different ways.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/Primalcombatacademy or facebook.com/FuturesInMindEssex.