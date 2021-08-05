If variety is the spice of life, then the Summer Show at the West Cliff Theatre has it in buckets (& spades) full.

Having been forced to abandon the show in 2020 due to the pandemic the producers were determined to be back for this year, and what better way to kick off the show than with an opening section entitled ‘Happiness’.

The show oozes glamour from the start, with fabulous costumes and routines from the Summer Show dancers, matched by the impressive vocal talents of Mike Bradley and Helen Louise Farrell.

And believe me, you and the family will be utterly mesmerised and astounded by the amazing Ian Marchant – The Gentleman Juggler. His routines during the show will take your breath away and he’ll even throw in a bit of magic for good measure.

And it isn’t all about the adults. We also get a solo and company number courtesy of the ‘Kids From The Company’. It is always such a joy to see local talent on the stage who are obviously having the times of their lives.

This show has everything you’d expect of a traditional (but up to date) variety show.

The end of the first half is a real treat for all those who love a high energy musical routine.

If this doesn’t get your feet tapping, then nothing will as the show’s choreographer Tracey Iliffe works her magic once more. And of course, along with the dancing, singing, and juggling you need one more vital ingredient… comedy.

Headlining the show is The Man They Call G - the most unique, quirky, and versatile comedy singing impressionist to grace the stage of the West Cliff.

G really is a one-of-a-kind talent, with some utterly spot on impressions and rib-tickling sketches - his homage to British Sitcoms is a real highlight.

Hats off to the entire company and to the director, Aaron Lissimore, who has expertly created a show that will entertain anyone, no matter their age.

The whole show is two hours of joy, with some stunning lighting, costumes and set pieces to add the icing onto the theatrical cake.

Go on, do yourself a favour, head down to the West Cliff this August for a slice of traditional fun.

The Summer show is on at 2pm and 7.30pm on August 4, 11 and 18 with two final shows on August 21.

You can book tickets online at westcliffclacton.co.uk or via the box office on 01255 433344.

This review was composed by an external theatre reviewer.