SEASIDERS and day-trippers have been urged to respect the dangers of the sea after people were reportedly seen jumping off a coastal attraction.

Eyewitnesses are said to have looked on in shock on Friday afternoon as a group of young people launched themselves off of Walton Pier.

The jumpers, who have been branded “fools”, are said to have made the leap regardless of the windy conditions and the north sea’s strong current.

Thankfully, despite the seriousness of the tombstoning stunt and its possible consequences, the group is believed to have exited the water unscathed.

A group of men 'tomb-stoning' previously off the Tendring coastline

Jen Hill, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard East Anglia, which runs the Walton Coastguard Rescue Team, warned beachgoers to be act sensibly.

“Jumping off any structures into the sea is highly dangerous,” she stressed.

“In tidal waters it is very difficult to judge if you have sufficient depth to jump into and there can be objects beneath the surface which could cause injury or entrapment.

“The currents which run around large structures such as groynes and piers can be strong and unpredictable which also pose a further risk.

“The last thing any of us want is a tragedy when we’re finally beginning to resume ‘normality’ in the nation after the most challenging time any of us have experienced.

“Please come to the coast, enjoy the seaside safely and go home happily at the end of the day.”

The latest case tombstoning comes just weeks after a man was left needing hospital treatment for spinal injuries after jumping off Groyne 41 near Clacton's West Beach.

It also follows previous incidents which resulted in the deaths of Kelvin Rothwell and John Castleman, in 2007, and an elderly Clacton man, in 2009, after they jumped off Clacton Pier.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: "We love people coming to visit and enjoy the Essex Sunshine Coast, but please do so responsibly.

“Strong and unusual currents around piers make them very dangerous so you should not jump into the water off of a pier or other structure."

Walton Pier did not respond before going to print.