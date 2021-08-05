A COUNCIL leader has responded after it was revealed Tendring currently has the worst coronavirus death rate in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic 656 residents living in the district have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.

This makes for a death rate of 447.6 per 100,000 people, which is unfortunately the highest figure within the UK.

Nearby Colchester on the other hand has recorded 408 deaths since the start of the crisis making for a death rate of 209.5.

Similarly, Braintree has now seen 448 people die from coronavirus and currently has a death rate of 293.6 in total, while Maldon has had 157 deaths and a rate of 241.8.

The Essex Country Council jurisdiction on a whole has recorded 4,448 deaths in total and its death rate is now sitting at 298.7 per 100,000 people.

Although the figures appear stark, Tendring’s population of roughly 147,000 people must also be taken into consideration when comparing the district to other areas.

Southend, for example, has seen 690 residents die with Covid-19 on their death certificate, but its death rate sits at 376.8, due to it having a larger population.

Reiterating this point, Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring Council, said: “Everybody has been affected by Covid-19 in some way or another.

“Here in Tendring, right at the beginning of the crisis last year, political group leaders came together and we all agreed, without hesitation, to work together to tackle the issue for the good of our residents, and we have done that extremely well.

“Tendring having a high death rate is simply a statistical reflection of the nature of our population demographics, and when the underlying age and health profiles of our residents are weighed against the figures, we come out very well.”

Tendring is also the second highest ranked district when it comes to deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, with 585 deaths at a rate of 399.2.

In Colchester, however, 379 people have died within 28 days of returning a positive Covid-19 test, while Braintree has seen 396 deaths and Maldon 142.

Across the Essex County Council area 3,982 people have died after testing positive, making for a death rate of 267.4.

Mr Stock added: “What is important is we continue to work extremely closely with our partners across the health sector.

“I have personally been in communication with the director of Public Health for Essex every single day this week.

“The council is doing a massive amount of work to tackle wider health inequalities to produce positive outcomes for our residents and that work will continue long after the pandemic has abated.

“I am extremely proud of the local response to this global pandemic; it has brought out the very best in our people and our communities.”