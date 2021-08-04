RESIDENTS of a village blighted by new developments will be heading to the polls next month to cast their ballot on a proposed neighbourhood plan for the village.

Alresford is set to be the first place in Tendring to have its own neighbourhood plan, which once formally adopted carries the same legal status as Tendring Council's Local Plan.

The village has been inundated with hundreds of new homes in recent years.

Parish councillors say they want some development, especially of affordable homes, but that they want it restricted to within a newly defined boundary in the heart of the parish.

Ian Davidson, returning officer at Tendring Council, encouraged people to have their say.

“This referendum is the chance for Alresford residents to shape the future of where they live, so I would encourage people to vote,” he said.

“You must be on the electoral register to vote, so if you’re not already registered then now is the time to sign up.”

Alresford’s draft neighbourhood plan, prepared by the parish council, has been through several stages of consultation, and been found sound by an independent Planning Inspector following an examination hearing; and now needs to be voted on by local residents.

Polling day is on Thursday, September 9.

The polling station will be at Alresford Pavilion, Ford Lane, and will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Anyone not already entitled to vote in the referendum must apply by midnight on Monday, August 3.

The deadline for a postal vote application is 5pm on August 24.