A LONG-RUNNING orchestra which first performed at a historic seaside venue more than 30 years ago is set to return to its favourite haunt next month.
The Nick Ross Orchestra first took to the stage of the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, on February 10 1990 and instantly proved a success with the local audience.
Since then the band has been a regular staple within the venue’s always vast programme of events and will return once again on September 25.
On this occasion Nick Ross and his orchestral musicians will be delving into the sounds of Glenn Miller and the Rat Pack.
Entitled The Nick Ross Orchestra - The Glenn Miller & Rat Pack Era, the 7.30pm show will recapture the sounds of a bygone era with tracks from the 1940s and 1950s.
Famed for songs such as In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade and A String of Pearls, Glen Miller was the best-selling recording artist for three years from 1939.
The Rat Pack, on the other hand, was an informal group of entertainers, including Frank Sinatra, which specialised in jazz and blues numbers.
Tickets, which cost £22 or £20 for concessions, are available to purchase now from westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 433344.
