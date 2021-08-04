THREE people were arrested and equipment seized over an unlicensed music event in Clacton, it has been revealed.

Essex Police said it had received information that an event was planned to take place along the coast on Sunday.

A dispersal order was put in place to tackle the event and remained in place until Tuesday.

The order, which gives police the power to move people on if they are causing a nuisance or involved in crime, violent offences or anti-social behaviour, covered the stretch of coastline from Beach Road in St Osyth, to Sunny Point in Walton, including its beaches, promenades, recreational grounds and car parks.

Three men from London – aged 22, 25, and 27 – were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance.

The 22 year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

They have all since been released under investigation. Music equipment was also seized.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Moss said: “Unlicensed music events can pose a risk to the welfare of those who attend because few, if any, safety measures are put in place.

“We also know that criminals attend these types of events and prey upon people attending.

“And they also cause disruption to people living nearby.

“We acted swiftly, based on intelligence, to tackle the issue and officers made arrests and seized equipment.”

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring Council, said visitors are always welcomed to the area provided they acted responsibly - including large events being properly organised and licensed to keep participants and the public safe.