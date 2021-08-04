A HUGE container ship that made international news when it disrupted global trade after getting wedged in the Suez Canal arrived at its berth in Felixstowe.
The 400m-long Ever Given was stuck in limbo across the canal in Egypt back in March before crews managed to dislodge it after a six day operation.
It finally set sail last month after Egypt signed a compensation deal with its owners and insurers.
Dozens of ship-spotters gathered in Harwich Quay to witness the container ship as it was taxied to the port under the pilotage of Harwich Haven Authority.
It could first be spotted out at sea on Monday afternoon as it awaited the green light for its arrival in Suffolk.
Having blocked the infamously narrow Egyptian canal amid high winds earlier this year, it was originally scheduled to arrive in Suffolk on April 6.
Shipping data from Lloyd’s List projected the boat held up about £7 billion worth of goods every day it was stuck in limbo.
After being refloated and ready for sail, the Egyptian authorities, in charge of the Suez Canal, then held it for more than three months amid a legal battle worth over £655m in compensation.
The boat is now set to sail to Hamburg in Germany following the unloading of its cargo in Felixstowe.
