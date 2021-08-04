AN ECO-FRIENDLY shop in Clacton has launched a beach toy library scheme at the resort’s beach in a bid to cut plastic waste.

UnSealed, in The Grove, offers shoppers the opportunity to bring reuseable vessels to buy dried loose foods and cleaning products.

Now owners Zoe Tipple and her daughter Kayleigh Seal have launched a beach toy library in a bid to stop plastic from being left on the beach Kayleigh said: “The idea came about after seeing a similar scheme set up in Bournemouth as part of their Leave only Footprints campaign.

“The idea of the community scheme is to reduce the amount of beach toys being thrown away or just discarded on the beach at the end of the day.

“Beachgoers can place their used beach toys and inflatables in one of the bespoke boxes where they can then be borrowed, played with and returned time and time again.”

“The Beach Toy Library is free to use and will be maintained by a team of volunteers with the aim of keeping our beach and seafronts clean and preventing plastic waste from polluting the sea.

“It will also extend the life of multi-use items that are often treated as single use.”

“We are really excited about the scheme and from all the positive feedback already received it is hoped to extend the project to the east seafront very soon.”

The Beach Toy Library boxes are located along Clacton seafront at each of the three beach patrol stations between the Pier and Martello Tower.

The scheme is being backed by the Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme and Tendring Council.

Kayleigh added: “The boxes will be checked regularly to ensure that the items are in good condition.

“Inflatable beach toys can also be deposited such as lilos and rubber rings both usable and broken as the broken ones will be passed to Planet Rubber a local business that upcycles rubber inner tubes and inflatables into unique items.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for tourism, encouraged use of the beach toy libraries.

“This scheme is a great way of making trips to the beach accessible and enjoyable for all, as well as reducing waste by making sure toys such as these are re-used time again,” he said.

“This is a fantastic example of the strong community we have in our district, coming together so that everyone can enjoy what our beautiful area has to offer.”