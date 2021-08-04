THE world’s largest luxury sailing ship docked in Harwich this morning following its inaugural voyage around the country.
The Golden Horizon, a steel-hulled five-masted barque rigged tall ship, retired into the town just after 7am.
Boasting everything from a beautiful dining room and spa to a dive centre and library, the vessel has 140 staterooms which all face out onto the ocean.
The ship completed its final trips of the tour last week, travelling from Dover to the likes of Crowes and Torquay before arriving in Harwich.
About one hundred onlookers gathered on Harwich Quay and the Ha’penny Pier to greet the impressive boat as it glided into the town’s waters.
Paul Turvey, who set out early to catch the action, said: “I arrived at 6.45am expecting to be late but it hadn’t arrived yet.
“Just after 7am I was on the shore by the sailing club and the ship was just coming around Landguard Point at Felixstowe.
“The ship sounded its horn as she passed Ha'Penny Pier to the great delight of the folk on the pier.
“We're used to seeing sailing vessels in Harwich harbour, indeed a good many were built in Harwich, but the scale of the Golden Horizon would easily be the largest such boat to ever enter the Stour Estuary.”
