OLLY Murs has revealed he had to undergo surgery to remove a bone from his knee.

The Witham star shared a video with his 3.6 million Instragram followers explaining that a fragment of bone managed to lodge itself to the back of his knee.

He told fans the accident occurred during a gig in Newmarket on Friday and following a "mad 72 hours" he had the bones removed.

Olly Murs shared an update with his Instagram followers

Olly admitted he "thought the worst" fearing he had done his knee again before sharing a photo of the small bones that has been removed.

Recording from his hospital bed, Olly thanked fans for their support and confirmed his shows schedules for this month will go ahead, including one at Colchester's Castle Park, but said it will be "a different gig".

Olly said: "Basically, for some of you who came to my Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you firstly for your kind messages and support and checking I was OK.

"It's been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point. Basically, after my second song, a fragment of bone which was in my knee managed to lodge itself to the back of my knee after I jumped and basically shut my leg down.

The surgery follows an injury the star picked up at a gig in Newmarket

"So I wanted to make sure I got this done for you guys. It will be a different gig, I probably won't be running around like I normally do, there might be a stool for me to sit down on, but I can't cancel these gigs for you guys.

"'It was such an amazing vibe on Friday at Newmarket so I'll give it absolutely everything next week for you all.'

"It's been a mad 72 hours because I honestly thought the worst, I thought I might have done my knee again. So this is great news, it really is positive."

In 2019 Olly revealed he had undergone a 'serious' knee operation to reconstruct his ACL.

The voice judge took some time off social media to focus on his recovery.