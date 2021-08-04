A FED-UP resident who is at her wits end over an ongoing flooding issue near her home says council workers need a “boot up the rear end”.

Michelle Theobald, 65, has lived happily in Rush Green Road, Clacton, for 20 years, but in recent months has grown frustrated.

The problematic section of road, near to Jaywick Lane, is said to be prone to frequent flooding when there has been a heavy downpour of rain.

Michelle, who is a heart failure patient and does not often leave her home, says she regularly sees mums struggle through the water when taking their children to school.

“These poor mothers are having to try and get past the deep water but their buggies are being drowned in the flooding,” she added.

“They do not want their children arriving to school soaking wet do they? I am just fed-up with it but nothing has ever been done about it.

“This is a road everybody is having to go down to get to the tip and there is another area which floods really badly, in fact that is possibly even worse.”

Determined to see the issue resolved once and for all, back in May Mrs Theobald says she contacted Essex County Council asking them to fix the flooding problem.

Since then she has reportedly attempted to raise the issue with the authority on several occasions but has still yet to make any progress.

She added: “I am at my wits end and feel like I am flogging a dead horse because I have heard nothing and I do not get any replies.

“I believe the problem is the storm drains because they look like they are blocked up to the top, so if the council cleaned them it might help.

“We pay these people to act for us but I feel they need a boot up their rear end because it is disgusting.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways said they will attempt to establish the cause of the issue and address it.

He said: "We are not certain what is causing this problem here, but are programming extra cleaning of the road drains in the area to help improve the situation.

"We have two reports from June this year of flooding issues and we will also work if necessary with partner agencies to improve the situation.

"We do encourage people, as Mrs Theobald may have done here, to report issues online.

"If anyone is unhappy with the response they receive they have the right to seek further information and action from their local Essex County councillor.”