CARE home residents went head-to-head in their very own sports competition before being awarded for their efforts during a medal ceremony.
Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, hosted a thrilling Olympic fun-day last week in celebration of Tokyo 2020 and the inspiring performances of Team GB.
After decorating the home with flags and supportive posters, residents took part in a variety of games, including lawn darts, basketball, and bean bag throwing.
Despite the horrendous weather, the enthusiastic athletes battled the elements as they progressed through the heats.
The Olympic fever also spread through the home’s workers, who donned exercise attire and silly wigs, and the kitchen staff, who baked sports-themed cupcakes.
Following the final results, the winning participants were presented with gold, silver, and bronze medals during a celebratory ceremony.
Head chef John also scooped a gold medal in the staff garden darts competition before leaving everyone in stitches with his acceptance speech.
Kim McLellan, the care home’s activity co-coordinator, said: “Here at Corner House we look for any excuse to have fun and the Olympics have allowed us to do just that.
“It was so lovely to see the smiles on our residents' faces - they had a wonderful day and have loved cheering on Team GB.”
