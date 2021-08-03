A CHARITY dedicated to helping families and people who have survived any type of abuse is hosting a series of weekly support groups.
S.A.F.S.A, based in Jaywick, strives to provide advice and assistance to anyone who has suffered at the hands of emotional, physical, sexual or discriminative abuse.
The non-profit organisation offers one-to-one, real-time telephone and online help to survivors in need of immediate emotional, moral and social support.
Families suffering from any form of social exclusion, abuse, neglect, or psychological difficulties can also access support services and counselling.
People who have found themselves having to sleep rough or staying at a women’s refuge are also encouraged to sought advice from the charity.
S.A.F.S.A is now hosting a series of group support sessions every Wednesday at the St Christopher’s Church, in Meadow Way, Jaywick.
Female survivors of abuse are encouraged to meet together from 1pm until 2pm, while male survivors can get together between 2.15pm and 3.15pm.
Nicole Marie, 31, a volunteer at S.A.F.S.A said: “Our charity is a local charity for survivors which is run by survivors.
“The mission of S.A.F.S.A is to provide support and advice to families surviving abuse.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/SAFSA.ESSEX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.