PARAMEDICS swarmed a residential street as they responded to a medical emergency which also saw an air ambulance called into action.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and the hazardous area response team to Park Way, Clacton, at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also required to land nearby after paramedics deemed the situation, involving a man, to be a medical emergency.
One eyewitness described the ordeal as a "major incident", although it remains unknown why the casualty needs medical attention.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "An adult man was transported to Colchester Hospital for treatment."
