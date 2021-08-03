AN all-female tribute to one of rock music’s most revered bands is set to shake a popular entertainment venue to its core with a thrilling performance.
Diva Purple, consisting of five of the country’s best musicians, including Maria Verhelst, Victoria Smith, and Cara Bruns, will perform at Colchester Arts Centre.
The high-octane show will see the rockers plough through Deep Purple tracks such as Smoke on the Water, Child in Time, Strange Kind of Woman, and Highway Star.
Delivered with a fresh perspective, the group’s interpretation will act as a celebration of the legendary band and the influential legacy its musicians have left behind.
Prior to Diva Purple’s sure-to-be exhilarating show, support band The Upsy Daisies will take to the stage to deliver a high-energy musical combo of blues, rock, and funk.
Diva Purple will perform at Colchester Arts Centre on August 13 and tickets for the 7.30pm show cost £10 or £8 for concessions.
To find out more information visit colchesterartscentre.com.
