COUNCIL bosses have promised to take action to clampdown on illegal parties on north Essex’s beaches.

A dispersal zone was put in place along the Clacton coastline following concerns about an unlicensed music event planned for the beach on Sunday.

The order gives police the power to move people on if they are causing a nuisance or involved in crime, violent offences or antisocial behaviour

A dispersal order does not prevent residents or visitors being in the area.

The order began at 1.40pm on Sunday and was in place until 1.40 pm on Tuesday.

It covered the stretch of coastline from Beach Road in St Osyth, to Sunny Point in Walton-on-the-Naze, including its beaches, promenades, recreational grounds and car parks.

One resident said: “There were at least two coach loads of people parked up on the seafront in Holland-on-Sea and a large police presence - I counted at least five police cars and officers were speaking to groups of young people

“There were so many officers, it almost looked as if there had been some sort of serious incident.

“I spoke to one young man who told me there were coming for a beach party, but that the police wouldn’t let it happen.

“They seemed very disappointed.”

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring Council and cabinet member responsible for enforcement, said visitors are always welcomed to the area provided they acted responsibly.

“We welcome properly organised, licensed, events taking place on our seafronts, and actively encourage them through our current Event Grants programme,” he said.

“There is a process to follow through the Safety Advisory Group to ensure all of the required organisation is in place to keep participants and the public safe – such as insurance, safe equipment and licensed food sales.

“However, where these provisions are not in place we will, with our partners, take the action necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Essex Police had not responded at the time of going to press, but it is understood that three arrests were made and equipment was also seized in relation to the planned music event.