CONCERNS have been raised after ambulances and police cars were spotted in a residential street before a forensics team reportedly entered a property.
Paramedics and police officers appear to have been called to Park Way, in Clacton, at about 1.30pm today.
Eyewitnesses claim there had been a "major incident", although what actually happened has yet to be confirmed.
One resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: "They had people with forensic suits on so something was going on.
"It looked like a major incident at a house but I was moved on, so I do not know anything else."
A spokesman for Essex Police said the response to the incident was being led by the East of England Ambulance Service and would therefore not comment.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
