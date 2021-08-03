AN eco-conscious company has played its part in recycling the equivalent of more than 100 million straws within the driveways it produces.

Oltco Colchester, which is run by Liam Dorian, prides itself on being the country’s leading provider of sustainable resin bound driveways.

In 2019, the business created its innovative and award-winning solution called Recycle Bound with a view of tacking the issue of plastic waste.

Mr Dorian and his team developed the product having grown increasingly concerned about the devastating environmental impact plastic waste was having on the planet.

The unique formula utilises items such as plastic drinks bottles, food packaging and straws before being granulated and mixed with a resin blend.

The company’s workers then use the mixture for driveways, footpaths and patios, and it is also proving popular with some of the UK’s leading hotels and tourist attractions.

As a result of its national appeal, the equivalent of more than 122 million plastic straws have now been recycled from people choosing to use Oltco’s Recycle Bound.

To date, for example, Oltco has recycled the equivalent of 882,000 plastic straws through works that have been carried out at the Eden Project.

Oltco’s co-director, Tom Stringer, said: “We were so passionate about creating a product that would help to combat the global issue of plastic waste.

“After launching over two years ago, it’s amazing to say that Recycle Bound has recycled the equivalent of over 100 million plastic straws.”

Since being created, Recycle Bound has scooped numerous awards, as well as being named Recycled Product of the Year runner up at the National Recycling Awards.

The product, which took years to perfect, has also been used for larger commercial projects, such as at the Carbis Bay Hotel for the G7 Summit.

Mr Dorian, director, said: “Recycle Bound has been incredibly successful and we’re grateful for all the Colchester individuals and businesses that have come on board.

“We have installed multiple Recycle Bound installations across Colchester, Tiptree, and Mersea Island and I’m so proud I can offer this amazing product to customers.”