TODAY'S selection features three pictures full of atmosphere.

With the sun setting on another day, talented Camera Club members Terry Stone, Jason Botelho and Rachel Burrows took the opportunity to capture some fantastic pictures at Heybridge Basin, Dedham and Mersea Island respectively.

All three are fascinating images, with the dwindling sun shimmering on the water.

Our latest offering also includes more of your brilliant wildlife pictures, including a beautiful turtle dove as captured by Gary Dawkins.

READ MORE: