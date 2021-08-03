A MAN has been arrested following allegations a man claimed to be a police officer before attempting to illegally take money from an elderly woman.
Essex Police launched a fraud investigation following the incident in Thorrington on May 19.
It was reported that a man claiming to be a police officer, phoned an elderly woman telling her she needed to pay monies in order to release a family member from custody.
A man attended an address in Clacton Road to collect the money the following day.
A 17-year-old boy from London was arrested last week on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
He has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.
Following the incident, PC Ben Stammers, from Clacton CID, said: “Our officers would never call someone and ask them for monies.
"If you receive a call from anyone purporting to be a police officer but asking for money, please hang up.
“Use another phone to call us on 101 to report this to us. If it is a real officer, they will provide their details and you can check when you call us.”
