THERE are major delays to Greater Anglia services after a person has been hit by a train near Clacton.
The incident, which happened between Arlesford and Clacton, has cancelled several rush hour trains.
The train provider’s services to London Liverpool Street from Clacton have also been cancelled.
⚠ NEW: Due to a person hit by a train between Clacton-On-Sea and #AlresfordEssex the line is closed. Disruption is expected until further notice.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 3, 2021
Train services between London Liverpool Street and Clacton-On-Sea may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
The person’s condition is unknown and disruption is expected until further notice.
A Greater Anglia spokesperson wrote on Twitter: "We're sad to report that a person has been hit by a train between Alresford and Clacton on Sea, and as such we cannot run any trains to/from Clacton."
“Due to a person hit by a train between Clacton-On-Sea and #AlresfordEssex the line is closed. Disruption is expected until further notice.
“Train services between London Liverpool Street and Clacton-On-Sea may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
The company confirmed replacement buses will be running between Clacton and Thorpe le Soken where services to Colchester and London Liverpool Street are running.
The Walton on the Naze branch line will remain open.
