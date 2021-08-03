A WAR hero’s children are appealing to Princes Charles to posthumously honour their late father and acknowledge his bravery.

Basil William Bancroft, a sea merchant seaman born in Cape Town, South Africa, enlisted in the Royal Artillery as a gunner in 1938.

He was then deployed alongside his regiment to Malaya in 1941 during the Second World War, where he risked his life on “multiple occasions”.

Following the fall of Singapore in 1942 he was captured by Japanese soldiers and was kept prisoner at the Saigon prisoner of war camp.

Here he was worked as a slave in the port, loading and unloading heavy equipment and supplies for the Japanese war effort.

Despite the very real threat of torture and execution should he be caught, brave Mr Bancroft often went ‘under the wire’ to bring back supplies and medicines.

At the time of his heroics, most of his fellow prisoners were suffering from malnutrition, disease, and the impacts of constant physical abuse.

Eventually, Mr Bancroft became the first of only three prisoners to escape the horrific camp, which his children now want celebrated.

One of his daughters is Pam Bancroft, 70, who used to live in Clacton but now resides in Walton, having moved to be closer to sister Michelle, 63, who is in a Frinton care home.

She said: “My youngest sister Hazel has sent a letter to Princes Charles.

“It asks him to posthumously acknowledge and honour our dad’s bravery in risking his life on multiple occasions.

“So many allied prisoners, including many from Essex, never returned from the hell that was the Japanese prisoner of war camps.”

Hazel Bancroft

Following the war Mr Bancroft lived in Stepney where he worked at the East India Docks, but would often embark on trips to Clacton and Jaywick with his wife and daughters.

The family eventually outgrew their flat and moved out to the then new town of Borehamwood, in Hertfordshire.

Mr Bancroft then died in 1986, leaving behind six children, including Geraldine, 73, Dennis, 68, and Beryl, 66.

In the informative letter sent to the Prince of Wales on behalf of the family, Pam’s sister Hazel, 60, asked for him to be honoured like other prisoners of war have been.

“Like so many veterans of the far east, our father rarely spoke about his experiences as a prisoner of war,” she added.

“He risked his life countless times to escape overnight from the camp to bring back much needed medical supplies, food and money even though two previous escapees had been caught and executed.

“He was recommended for an award in October 1945 but for some reason the recommendation was never followed up.

“We regret we never had the opportunity to tell him how proud we are and to tell his story.

“We believe that his spirit lives on and a posthumous recognition of his bravery would mean the world to us.”