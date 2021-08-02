A FURNITURE store was forced to evacuate shoppers and shut its doors after its showroom floor flooded when rainwater poured in from the ceiling.

Hatfields Budget & Clearance Store, in Peartree Road, Stanway, temporarily closed its doors yesterday due to “rain damage”.

It is believed the issues arose within the site during the torrential downpour which hit Colchester on Sunday.

In pictures shown to the Gazette, water can be seen cascading in from the ceiling as large puddles form throughout a section of the store.

The large facility aimed to reopen to the public today, but warned some areas may remain cordoned off to customers in order to ensure their safety.

In a statement published on social media, a spokesman for the company said workers would continue to accommodate customers’ requirements as best they can.

“Hatfields Budget & Clearance Store will be temporarily closed due to rain damage,” it read.

“We aim to reopen as usual, but please be aware that there may be a few areas in-store that are cordoned off temporarily.

“But we aim to cause as little disruption as possible to customers shopping in-store.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Sarah Law was in the store at the time of the wash-out looking at sofas when she started to spot a slight trickle coming from the ceiling.

After staff established what was happening, customers were reportedly evacuated from the building.

She said: “I was sat in a sofa with my dad when I saw the water coming through the lights a little bit, so I told the member of staff who I was speaking to.

“Very quickly it started to come through other gaps and the panels were collapsing.

“So, they were rushing to get everyone out and asked customers to leave quickly.

“Luckily there was an electrician in the store at the time who offered to turn the electrics off.

“I could not see any external damage to the roof, but when I was leaving, water was rushing through other areas near the exits and beds section too.”

Hatfields Budget & Clearance Store has been contacted for an official comment.