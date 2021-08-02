A COASTAL erosion campaign group will help host a fun-day to raise essential funds which will be used to combat a town’s crumbling cliffs.

The Naze Protection Society has joined forces with the Carnival Committee and the Walton Forum to organise The Walton Show, taking place on August 29.

The summer holiday event, put together alongside Devils in the Detail Events, will boast classic cars, live music, games, food stalls, and a bouncy castle.

It will also give local environmental groups a platform from which to draw attention to the seaside town’s renowned local wildlife, plants, insects and geology.

The main purpose of the jam-packed extravaganza, however, is to raise funding on behalf of the Naze Protection Society, based in Walton.

The group has long campaigned and worked to preserve the Naze’s constantly crumbling cliffs, which have been battered by coastal erosion for years.

In 2011, for example, Crag Walk, a lengthy £1.2 million walkway sited along the beach in front of the southern end of the Naze cliffs, was built to sure-up the wall of rock.

More recently, Davie Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society, unveiled plans for remedial works to the unpredictable rockface, which will cost £25,000.

The concerned campaigners are therefore hoping the fundraising event, to be held at Bath Meadow House from 12pm until 5pm, can make a dent in the hefty price tag.

Mr Eagle said: “Work is planned at the three most vulnerable areas of the Naze’s northern point.

“The time-frame after the local birds’ breeding season but before the winter migrating birds’ arrival – is very limited and gives a window of about two weeks with low tides.

“At the event there will be something for everyone and this year all proceeds will go to the Naze Protection Society.”

In addition to the fun-day, the Naze Protection Society has also been regularly hosting an informative collection stall at the Walton Market every Thursday.

“The stall explains the impact of last winter’s severe seas and heavy rainfall on the Naze,” added Josie Close of the Naze Protection Society.

“The market stall not only highlights the erosion of the Naze it also sells donated items to raise funds for urgent remedial work.”

The Naze Protection Society is now recruiting volunteers to help with its September Slow The Erosion project.

Anyone who is interested and has “the energy and enthusiasm” to work with the group’s professional team should contact nazeprotectionsociety@gmail.com.