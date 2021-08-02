A SERVICE will be held on Clacton seafront to commemorate the 76th anniversary of VJ Day.

The Service of Remembrance will be staged in the Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West at 11am on Monday, August 16.

Hosted by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and supported by Tendring Council, wreaths will be laid by various groups and organisations – and standard bearers will also be in attendance.

The service will celebrate the end of the war in the Pacific and Victory over Japan – with the public invited to attend following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It will be conducted at the War Memorial by Reverend David Lower, while Tendring Council vice-chairman Peter Harris will read a Psalm.

Chris Amos, the council's Armed Forces champion, said it would be excellent to see people able to gather once again to commemorate the occasion.

He added: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic many of our usual events and services to mark anniversaries such as this have had to be held virtually or without being open to the public.

"So, I really hope that people will come out in force to show their respects now they are able to.

“If you do attend please be mindful that while social distancing is no longer required, many people may feel more comfortable staying apart and I would urge everyone to respect that.

“This service of commemoration allows us to remember those who lost their lives during the conflict in the Far East, whether they be UK, Commonwealth or Allied soldiers, as well as those they fought against."