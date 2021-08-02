THE owner of Clacton Pier seized the chance to discuss potential future regulation of gambling when a Government minister visited the attraction.

Elliot Ball, who co-owns the landmark with brother Billy, made it clear to John Whittingdale that he felt there are "sufficient controls" already in place.

Mr Whittingdale, who is also MP for Maldon, took over ministerial responsibility for gambling and lotteries and is overseeing the government's gambling review.

The review, launched last December, will lead to a White Paper due to be brought out by the end of the year.

The aim is to gather evidence as to whether the balance of regulation is right, or if further measures are needed to protect children and vulnerable people.

Mr Ball spoke to Mr Wittingdale when he visited Clacton as a guest of Bacta, the trade association for the amusement and gaming machine industry.

“We were very grateful to have the opportunity to meet the minister and discuss the review with him,” said Mr Ball.

“He clearly understood that we are in the serious business of fun and are fully aware of our responsibilities and take them on board.

"We feel the current rules are about right if adhered to and used properly.”

Mr Ball said the visit also gave him the opportunity to show the minister around the pier and demonstrate the investment made in Clacton, providing entertainment to visitors and jobs for local people.

Mr Whittingdale enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea at Clacton Pavilion's Armstrong’s restaurant before hearing more about issues faced by the industry and the challenges Covid has created.

Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to meet with John Whittingdale to discuss our business and the family entertainment industry, sharing best practices and the impact of the new gaming act.

"Amusement machines are an important part of the leisure offering, bringing a great deal of fun to visitors and an important revenue stream.

"Family entertainment business such as ours, although open throughout the year, have seasonal peaks and we believe we were able to give the minister a better understanding of the challenges this presents.

"It was lovely to hear how impressed the minister was with Clacton and what it had to offer.”

John White, chief executive of Bacta, added: “Bacta has had a long-standing relationship with John Whittingdale, given his previous roles as chair of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee and in the last Government as Secretary of State.

“He has always taken the time to understand our business and it was good to put some flesh on the bones of our evidence to the Gambling Review.

“My thanks to Elliot and Billy Ball for taking time out at one of the busiest periods of the year to host the minister.

"They were able to showcase the best of our industry and explain from personal experience just how difficult the Covid-19 has been for amusement machine businesses.”