ESSEX Police have tonight declared a dispersal zone along the coastline of Clacton.

It follows reports of an unlicensed music event planned for today, Sunday, August 1. 

The new dispersal order gives police the power to move people on if they are causing a nuisance or involved in crime, violent offences or antisocial behaviour

A dispersal order does not prevent residents or visitors being in the area, police say.

The order began at 1.40pm this afternoon and will be in place until 1.40 pm Tuesday 3 August.

It covers the stretch of coastline from Beach Road in St Osyth, to Sunny Point in Walton-on-the-Naze, including its beaches, promenades, recreational grounds and car parks.

If you’re in the area and see anything suspicious, please call police on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.