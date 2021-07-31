A WOMAN aged 29 has died and two others have suffered serious injuries after a BMW was in a crash with a construction digger in Essex.

Essex Police were called shortly after 3.10am this morning (Saturday July 31) to a collision on the A138 at Boreham, near Chelmsford.

A dark BMW 3 Series car was reported to have been in collision with a construction digger, police said.

A 29-year old woman, believed to have been a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident - traffic disruption as investigators carry out a probe into the crash. Source: AA

A man and a woman, believed to be the driver of the car and a second passenger, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Essex Police said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit.

The road between the Pump Lane junction of the A138 and Boreham Interchange remains closed while forensic collision investigation work is carried out.

Firefighters assisted at the scene of the crash.

Crews from Chelmsford were called by the Ambulance Service to the A138, close to Junction 19 of the A12, today at 3.09am.

UPDATED - A12 Northbound entry slip road from the A138/A130 is closed. Slow traffic due to an accident, J19 A130 Colchester Road (Boreham Interchange).



Police collision Investigation works are ongoing and the fast slip remains closed. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 31, 2021

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

You can also speak to an online operator at www.essex.police.uk between 7am to 11pm or call 101.

Please quote incident 178 of today's date, July 31