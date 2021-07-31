FIGURES show an alarming number of juveniles arrested for firearms offences in Essex - including some as young as 11 years old.
A freedom of information request to Essex Police has revealed nearly 120 juveniles were arrested for firearm crimes from 2018 to date.
The worst year for the offending was 2019 to 2020, which saw 46 teenagers arrested for the firearms offences.
The previous year, and then the 2020 to 2021 years saw 36 arrests for the offences.
In total, there were 118 teens arrested for firearms charges in the three year period.
The most common age for the teens arrested was 17, with 14 arrested in 2018/19, 18 in 2019/20 and 16 in 2020/21.
The youngest to be arrested was an 11-year-old in 2019, and from 2019 to 2021, there were three 12-year-olds arrested.
Firearms can be legally obtained in Essex if residents apply to Essex Police for a firearms certificate.
This can be for a firearms dealer, firearm owner, or shooting club member.
