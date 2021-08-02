A NEW housing register has been introduced as part of a scheme to make a council’s services much more efficient.

Tendring Council has unveiled a fresh housing allocations system as part of its Transformation Project, which is also designed to improve working practices.

It will enable applicants to apply for a place on the housing register online, rather than using the current paper based application process.

Those who are on the old register will need to re-apply to be placed on the new system but nobody will be disadvantaged by the changeover.

Applicants will remain in the same place on the housing register once their application has been submitted.

Letters to all those affected by the change, however, are in the process of being delivered and residents can expect to receive them soon.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring councillor for housing has welcomed the predicted improvements the new process could bring.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our working efficiency,” he added.

“Moving the application process to an online platform, for those who have the capability, greatly reduces the time it takes for applications to be completed.

“I would stress this is not about shutting down our phone lines. Though we would prefer people to use the online system, people can still call us for assistance.”