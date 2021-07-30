AN ESSEX man has admitted assaulting the chief medical officer Chris Whitty.
Lewis Hughes, 24, has pleaded guilty to assault at Westminster Magistrates' Court after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty was accosted in St James's Park in central London on June 27.
An investigation was launched after Professor Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday.
Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.
The Met said officers had reviewed the footage and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.
Hughes appeared in court dressed in a navy suit with white shirt.
He previously apologies for any "upset" caused and said he had lost his job as an estate agent over the incident.
Jonathan Chew, 24, from Brentwood, who appeared at the same hearing, denied the same charge.
