A DIVERSE group of committed volunteers delightfully dished-up three-course meals for grateful guests for the first time in months.

FoodCycle Clacton, based within the Pier Avenue Baptist Church, utilises surplus food to create tasty dishes for people at risk of food poverty and social isolation.

The workers do not see what items they will be cooking with until the morning of their meals, but take pride in their creative 'ready, steak, cook' approach.

For the past 16 months, during the pandemic, the generous chefs and workers have continued to serve the community by offering a takeaway and delivery service.

Last Monday, however, following the easing of restrictions, the non-profit organisation’s team of volunteers were finally able to dish-up in person one again.

Gobbling up a menu fit for a restaurant, the guests enjoyed bruschetta, frittata with potatoes and cauliflower cheese, and a slice of banana cake and custard with tea.

Fiorella Abbarchi, 52, project leader for FoodCycle Clacton’s cooking team said: “It was wonderful to finally return back to our community sit down meals.

“The cooking team enjoyed the opportunity to take pride in the presentation of the meals, rather than using takeaway containers that we’ve been doing since September.

“We now hope to see more guests joining us. This is open to everyone and anyone. There’s no criteria or referral. If you love food then you will love us.”

Julie Claxton, FoodCycle Clacton’s hosting project leader, was equally as thrilled to be finally welcoming residents back.

She added: “How exciting it was to open our doors and welcome guests back inside for a community meal with us this week.

“There was a real buzz and excitement to share a tasty nutritious meal and start to rebuild the lovely community feeling of eating and sharing together again.

“Many of them shared how pleased they were to be coming in again, having really missed sitting and chatting with others over a meal.

“It felt really good to observe folk relaxed and chatting together and rebuilding missed friendships.

“There was a lovely happy vibe in the room, and great rapport between volunteers and guests too.”

FoodCycle Clacton, which operates each Monday from 12pm, is now on the look out for more volunteers.

To find out more information can be found by visiting facebook.com/foodcycleclacton.