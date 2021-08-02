TWO seaside town businesses have decided to join forces with a view of bringing travel expertise back to the high street.

Frinton’s Jo Shayler, an independent travel expert for Holidays Please, has paired up with Great Danes, a gift shop in Connaught Avenue.

After growing fed-up with the lack of quality travel agency options in the area, they have decided to launch their own venture.

Holidays Please on Connaught will operate from Great Danes’ outdoor space, The Patio, and will open for business on August 25, with appointments every Wednesday.

The two businesses first crossed paths when Jo first shopped at Great Danes, which has been in the area for 19 years, and met owners, Mike and Birgitte McLain.

The relationship has since blossomed, with Jo looking after the McLain’s holidays and the getaways of their local friends and associates as well.

Following the recent launch of The Patio, the trio agreed it would be the ideal spot from which to also offer travel guidance to jetsetters.

Jo said: “The Patio is the perfect environment for meeting with local people looking for a personal travel adviser.

“I specialise in planning luxury beach escapes, honeymoons and weddings, food and wine trips, multi-centre itineraries and group holidays.

“But as my valued clients will testify, I can arrange anything, anywhere in the world.”

Great Danes’ owner, Mike, believes the new partnership will be a huge benefit to the town and residents looking to getaway following a difficult year and a half.

He added: “The last 18 months have taught us the importance of having a local presence built on loyal clients and a personalised service.

“Jo is equally passionate about those values and one of the few positives to come out of this crisis has been the value in booking holidays with an accredited travel agent.

“She is a pleasure to work with, listens to her clients and uses her incredible industry knowledge and relationships to find great choices.

“We feel this is a great opportunity for Frinton to discover they have an award-winning travel professional in the community, and we are looking forward to hosting her.

To book an appointment with Jo at Holidays Please on Connaught contact 01255 851708 or email j.shayler@holidaysplease.com.