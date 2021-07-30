A NEW business training programme has been launched to help companies operating throughout the district develop and improve on their success.
Colbea has partnered up with Tendring Council for its Change & Grow initiative, which is designed to help local entrepreneurs flourish.
Funded by the authority, the three-step online programme will explore ways businesses can network more efficiently, improve their approach, and develop.
Those who sign up to the scheme will acquire new skills and then learn how to put them into practice on a daily basis.
Leadership skills, teamwork, marketing, sustainability, and creativity will also be touched on during the fully funded sessions.
Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, is excited about the new initiative.
She said: “This programme is a great process through which to take your business to where you want to go. So why not sign up today?”
Ashleigh Seymour-Rutherford, Colbea chief executive, believes the programme will help to change the fortunes of businesses in Tendring.
She said: “The launch of Change & Grow is an opportunity for Tendring businesses to upskill themselves in a supportive environment with the best entrepreneurial trainers.
“We’re passionate about the support that we provide and want to bring our expertise to make a real difference to the future of these businesses.”
To sign up visit colbea.eventbrite.co.uk.
