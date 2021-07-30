A TEAM of campaigners will start a residency within a seafront beach hut from which they will celebrate the history of women from Clacton and Essex.
Snapping the Stiletto: Campaigning for Equality is a women’s history and women’s issues project operating across the county.
Tomorrow the activists will set up camp inside a yellow beach hut situated between Clacton’s Toby Carvery and the Clacton Pier.
They will be holding free workshops from the coastal chalet every day from 11am to 3pm until Friday, with artist Kathleen Dutton.
The events, which are open to anyone who would like to attend but must be booked, will explore identity, stereotypes, genre, and women’s history through art.
Participants will be given canvases and painting, drawing, and collage materials as Kathleen guides them through a journey of self-representation.
There will also be drop-in activities taking place for people interested in local history and women’s issues or who need to simply have a chat.
To find out more email sts@essex.gov.uk.
