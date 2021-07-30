A CEREMONIAL ribbon used to open a medical centre is now taking pride of place in the practice's waiting area.

The two-metre ribbon used to open the new Kennedy Way Medical Centre, in Clacton, has been reshaped and reframed for visitors to admire.

Pam Green, chief operating officer for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, had the ribbon framed to capture the "ethos of the practice being in the heart of the community".

Pam said: “I wanted to capture the ethos of the practice being in the heart of the community, celebrating the bringing together of Epping Close and Frinton Road surgeries and to highlight the sustainable approach to the design of the site, bringing back to life an existing NHS building and creating a fit-for-purpose primary care hub.”

The ribbon was made by local business owners Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, who run UnSealed, Clacton's first eco refill store.

Zoe said: “We were thrilled to be asked to make an eco-friendly ribbon for the official opening of Kennedy Way Health Centre.

“The reusable ribbon was made from recycled fabric scraps that were otherwise destined for landfill. We absolutely love that the opening event was planned with sustainability in mind and hope many other organisations will follow this example.”

NHS Property Services, who carried out the medical centre refurbishment, installed the framed ribbon and plaque in support of the wider community partnership.

Paul Cross, regional partnership director of NHS Property Services said: “Sustainability is so important to us as an organisation and we love that the opening event ribbon has been further recycled as a meaningful piece of art for patients and staff to enjoy.

"Kennedy Way Medical Centre itself is modern and sustainable with plenty of heart so the ribbon fits right in."