A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a front garden before landing on its roof.
Essex Police were called to reports of a serious smash in St John’s Road, Clacton, shortly after 9.45pm, on Monday.
The force arrived at the scene alongside firefighters and paramedics and found a car had crashed into a homeowner’s front garden.
The fire crews were not required to take any action after establishing no-one was trapped inside the vehicle, despite it landing on its roof.
As a result of the crash, however, a man and a woman sustained injuries, which were not considered to be life-threatening.
Two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care.
A 53-year-old man, from Harlow, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
