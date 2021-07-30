A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a front garden before landing on its roof.

Essex Police were called to reports of a serious smash in St John’s Road, Clacton, shortly after 9.45pm, on Monday.

The force arrived at the scene alongside firefighters and paramedics and found a car had crashed into a homeowner’s front garden.

The fire crews were not required to take any action after establishing no-one was trapped inside the vehicle, despite it landing on its roof.

As a result of the crash, however, a man and a woman sustained injuries, which were not considered to be life-threatening.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care.

A 53-year-old man, from Harlow, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.