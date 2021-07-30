A MAN who was arrested before being freed had to be taken to hospital following a reported brawl at a coastal caravan complex.

Essex Police was called to reports of a fight at the Martello Beach Holiday Park, in Belsize Avenue, Jaywick, shortly before 12.40pm on July 28.

Paramedics in two ambulances also attended the scene, as well as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance which landed on a nearby beach not far from the facility.

After arriving the police carried out a search of the area before arresting a man who had to also be taken to Colchester Hospital for further treatment.

He was later de-arrested, however, after officers were unable to find any evidence of an offence taking place at the seaside site.

Gail Radford, of Jaywick, said she witnessed the moment the air ambulance landed not far from her home.

“A holidaymaker said there was a fight at the holiday park and then the air ambulance landed in front of my house," she added.

“There was also an ambulance and a police car parked at the end of Brooklands, as far as the road goes, and they headed on foot towards the park.”

Essex Police officers are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 using the incident number 520 of 28 July.

Information can also be submitted online at essex.police.uk or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Park Holidays, which runs the Martello Beach Holiday Park, has been contacted for comment.