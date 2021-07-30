SEASIDERS are being invited to join a retirement complex’s celebratory bash which will boast alcoholic beverages and traditional ice cream.
Frinton residents have been encouraged to attend Churchill Retirement Living’s Summer Party at its Cooper Lodge development.
The facility’s stylish collection of one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments are tailored to people who want to enjoy an active, independent lifestyle.
Visitors will be treated to a live music performance in the attractive communal ground, a glass of Pimm’s and bowls of tasty ice cream.
The event will also give people the opportunity to meet new Churchill apartment owners and heart their new lifestyle.
Churchill’s regional marketing executive, Dawn Coster, said: “Our Summer Party is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand new Churchill apartment.
“We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.
“Visitors are welcome to come and join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere we have here.”
Churchill Retirement Living’s Summer Party will take place on August 12 from 2pm until 4 and anyone looking to attend should call 01255 807406 to book a place.
For those who don’t feel ready to attend an event, private one to one appointments are available, or you can even book a virtual appointment via video call.
For further information visit churchillretirement.co.uk
