A MISSING man has now been found following a police appeal.
Darren Dalby, of Clacton, had last been seen at 1pm yesterday.
Following an appeal from Essex Police, however, he has now been located.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are no longer looking to find Darren Dalby who had been missing in Clacton.
"He has been found. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
