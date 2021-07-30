A HUGE new dance music festival is coming to Essex next year with Creamfields announcing a special 25th anniversary event.

Creamfields Chelmsford, a two-day camping festival, will take place in Hylands Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Hylands Park was the old home of the iconic V Festival before it was cancelled but will now play host to some of the world's biggest dance music acts.

No line-up details for the festival have yet been released, however, the biggest names in electronic music will likely perform at the new 50,000 capacity event.

The organisers said: "The launch of Creamfields Chelmsford is a game changer for the UK festival landscape and coincides with the 25 year celebrations of its award winning sister festival Creamfields Daresbury, which is staged annually in the heart of the Cheshire countryside and attracts sell out audiences of 70,000.

"Since its inception the UK edition has become one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, attracting big name artists including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Tiësto, deadmau5, Carl Cox, Bicep LIVE, Chase & Status, Pendulum and The Chemical Brothers.

"Internationally, Creamfields is one of the few festivals to have successfully established itself on the global market with shows staged in Chile, Abu Dhabi, Ibiza, Malta, Argentina, Peru, Hong Kong and multiple cities across China to name a few.

"Creamfields Chelmsford is an exciting new addition to the UK Festival calendar and for fans in particular who can expect an all-star line-up of dance music heavyweights to be announced.

"Creamfields’ flagship festival in Daresbury, will take place 25th – 28th August Bank holiday weekend 2022."

You can watch a trailer for Creamfields Chelmsford here:

The festival will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The extra long Bank Holiday has created extended to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Tickets are not yet available, but revellers can sign up to be made aware of when they go on sale.

Sign up now for info www.creamfieldschelmsford.com.