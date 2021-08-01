HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

DOUGLAS 'DOUG' WEBBER: Passed away peacefully 6th July 2021, aged 83 years. Much loved Husband of Diane, Loving Dad of John, Paul (Kim) and Nadine, a dear Grandad. Funeral Service will be held at St Michaels Church, Thorpe, followed by burial. Donations payable to Parkinsons UK, may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, 279 Old Road, Great Clacton, CO15 3NR Tel: 01255 423262.

HENRY 'GEORGE' LEATHERDALE: Passed away peacefully on 10th July 2021. Much loved by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 30th July at 2:30pm. Donations if desired to Royal British Legion or Farleigh Hospice, c/o A Birkin & Sons, Market End, Coggeshall CO6 1NH.

ALEXANDER JOHN MACASKILL: Passed away peacefully at home on July 10th, aged 99. Beloved Husband of May and dear Father of Fiona, Angus and Marjorie. Adored Grandad of Calum, Stuart, Holly, Ross, Hannah and Fraser. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday August 20th at 11am. Please inform family of intention to attend. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 98 The Commons, Colchester, Essex CO3 4NW.

EDWARD JOHN ‘TED’ YOUNG: Sadly passed away aged 92, on Wednesday 30th June 2021. Will be greatly missed. Much loved and treasured Dad, Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Uncle. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 4th August at 2pm. No flowers. Donations in memory of Ted for Royal British Legion or St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

DIANE ELIZABETH 'DI' RODD: Passed away peacefully on 1st July 2021, aged 39 years. Dearly loving mummy to Rosie and Paige, much loved and adored wife of Richard. She was a cherished and loved daughter, sister, niece, step-daughter, step-sister, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter-in-law and auntie. She was loved by all who knew her. A private funeral for family and friends will be held at the Colchester Crematorium on 3rd August at 11 am. The wake for Di will be held at the home address. Diane wished for no black to be worn and, if wished for all donations to be made to St. Helena Hospice. All enquiries to East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Prettygate, Colchester.

AUDREY JEAN SMITH (NÉE BOWLER): Sadly passed away in hospital. A dearly loved Wife of Albert, wonderful Mother to Barbara and Ken, Mother-in-Law to Carl and Angela. Greatly loved Nana to Jamie, Emma and Nick and Great Nana to six Great Grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Shrub End, Colchester on August 9th at 11.00am. Wear bright colours. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK via www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved

STAN STUBBINGS: Aged 96, died peacefully in his sleep on 9th July 2021. Loved by his wife Betty, daughters Jacqueline & Linda and families. Funeral at Elmstead Market Church on 27th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.

RAY NORRIS: Passed away after a long illness on 11/07/2021. He leaves behind 4 Children, 3 Grandchildren and a devoted Wife of 41 years. We all loved him and will miss him dearly. There will be a Memorial Service held on 29th July at 1.30pm The House, Crow Ln, Tendring, Clacton-on-Sea CO16 9AW. If you wish to attend please contact the family.

MILDRED WINIFRED TURTLEBURY: Passed away at Colchester General Hospital with her family by her side on 12th July 2021 aged 91 years. Much loved Wife of Frank, Mum to Bridget & Francis and beloved Nan to Amanda & Lisa and Great Nan to Frank, Daniel, George, Toby and Teddy. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 6th August 2021 at 1.15pm Family flowers only, donations if desired to R.N.L.I or The Dog's Trust may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

JEAN MARGARET CHEESEMAN (NÉ​E THIRTLE): Jean passed away peacefully surrounded by her family aged 88 years. Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend Who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on 6th August 2021 at 2.45pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, Essex, CO2 8RT. Tel: 01206 761800.

DAVID HOLT: Peacefully on 4th July 2021, aged 91. Hon. Alderman and former Mayor of Colchester. Beloved Husband of Marie for over 65 years, dearly loved Father of Jennifer and Sarah, wonderful Poppa to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Father-in-Law and friend to Jim and Steve. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 29th July at 11.45 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK and ABF The Soldiers' Charity. Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

MALVIN EDWARD GEORGE (JOHN) BROWN: Passed away 19th July 2021, aged 84 years. A kind and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. Sadly missed by all his family. Funeral service at Colchester Crematorium Thursday 5th August at 10.15am. Family flowers only. Donations by cheque made payable to Cancer Research UK c/o Co-op Funeral Care, 12a St Johns Road, CO4 0JW.

ZOE LOUISE DOUGLAS (NÉE LELLIOTT): In loving memory of Zoe Louise Douglas (née Lelliott). Aged 51, who passed away at St Helena Hospice on 4th July 2021. Mum to Eden and Jenna; her joyful bubbly character will be deeply missed by family and friends. Her celebration of life service will be held at: Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 5th August at 12:30 pm. Donations, if desired, made payable to St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o East of England COOP 89 Wimpole Rd Colchester CO1 2DB or via the Tribute Page https://zoedouglas.muchloved.com/

LEE ANN WATERS: Sadly, passed peacefully away at Colchester Hospital on 9th July 2021. Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on 6th August 14:00hrs. Family flowers only, donations if desired in Lee's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent via Hunnaball of Stanway or https://leeannwaters.muchloved.com All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

MICHAEL RONALD (MICK) GOOCH: Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital. Much loved Husband to Ena and Dad to Michael. Private funeral to be held. Donations if desired to Ambulance Staff Charity via www.freedomfunerals.co.uk tributes page.

RICHARD PAUL ELMES: Sadly, died unexpectedly, at home, on 17th July, aged 42. Loving Son, Brother, Nephew and Uncle who will be deeply missed. Immediate family only at Colchester Crematorium, followed by Service of Thanksgiving for Richard's life at St. Leonard's Church, Lexden, on Friday, 6th August, at 12 noon. No black please. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Richard to the British Heart Foundation can be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk Please let us know, by email, if you would like to join us for refreshments after the service. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

SUSAN (SUE) MARY WALL: Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and flowers on July 13th 2021 aged 67. Much loved Wife of John devoted Mother to Amy, Hannah and Sarah, wonderful "Nanny" to Noah, Isabelle, Hui, Lexi and Arya, Mother-in-Law to Will and Kieran. Will be so sadly missed by all. Private Family Cremation. A Celebration of her life will be held at St Michael's Church Framlingham Suffolk on Thursday August 12th at 2.00pm. Social distancing will take place and masks preferred. Car Parking will be at Framlingham Sports Club, Badingham Road, Framlingham, Suffolk IP13 9HS, follow the signs please. Donations in memory of Sue for EACH or St Elizabeth Hospice may be sent c/o Moore Bros, 5 Woodbridge Road, Framlingham, Suffolk IP13 9LL.

PETER EDWIN THOMAS: Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital with his family at his side on 18th July 2021, aged 88 years. Much loved Husband to Patricia. Adored Father to Jo and Jez and cherished Grandfather to Alex, Rosie, Elisa and Anna. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Cancer Research UK via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.