THREE injured people were taken to hospital after a car crash which reportedly left pedestrians lying in a hedge.

Paramedics and police officers were called to Beach Road, in Clacton, at 11.55pm, on Monday following reports of a collision.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and an ambulance officer to the scene, while police officers worked to established what had happened.

Upon arrival, the emergency services discovered three people who were in need of attention before they were taken to Colchester Hospital for additional treatment.

In a picture shown to the Gazette, at least one casualty can be seen lying in a nearby bush as a paramedic attempts to help him.

Barrie Jones, 62, of Clacton, said his 31-year-old son, lives opposite the crash scene and witnessed the events that followed the incident - and also heard the smash.

He said: “My son was pretty shocked because he thought the people were seriously injured, but the car managed to move and parked outside his house, so the ambulance could get close.

“The car was damaged and the ambulance was in attendance for about an hour.”

Confirming the call out, a spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.55pm on Monday with reports of a collision in Beach Road, Clacton.

“We sent three ambulances and an ambulance officer.

“Three people were taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.”

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “We were called to an incident in Beach Road, in Clacton, at 11.55pm on Monday, July 26.

“We arrived and found two people had sustained minor injuries after they were in collision with a car.

“Steven York, 38, of Marine Parade East, in Clacton, has been charged with two counts of attempted GBH and one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

“He appeared in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and is next due to appear in Chelmsford Crown Court on August 25.”