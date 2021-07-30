Check out our full gallery by clicking here and see if you can spot yourself!
STUDENTS capped off an uncertain and difficult 16 months by celebrating the end of their time at school in style.
Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, held its annual prom event.
Doubts had been cast over whether or not the glitzy bash would be able to go ahead, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck to his word in lifting all restrictions on July 19.
As a result, Year 11 students at the school were able to pull on their poshest suits and don their most dazzling dresses for the evening.
And as well as wowing with their outfits, the students also pulled out all the stops with how they arrived to the shindig.
Everything from ice cream vans, fire engines and ponies to wheelbarrows, sports cars and motorbikes were used to transport the school-leavers to the party.
Once inside, the students danced the night away to disco tunes and school band Big Fridge also put on a guitar-driven performance.
School’s out!
