CONCERNS are growing for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing.
Darren Dalby, 52, is believed to have been last seen in Clacton, at about 1pm today.
The double amputee has grey hair and was wearing a grey hat and a grey top.
He was also carrying a large Sports Direct bag.
Police officers and those who care for him are concerned for his welfare and we want to ensure he is okay and safe.
A spokesman for the force said: "If you see Darren or know where he is, please call us immediately on 101."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.