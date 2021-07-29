A YOUNG motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after crashing into parked cars during the early hours of the morning.
On July 24, at roughly 12.40am, a 21-year-old biker was involved in a serious incident in Spring Chase, Brightlingsea.
The rider suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital after crashing into two parked cars while also transporting a 20-year-old passenger.
The young motorcyclist's condition was initially not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing, but unfortunately his health has since worsened.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We can now confirm the 21-year-old rider sustained a head injury and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
"His passenger, a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.
"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area to check their CCTV or dash cam to see if they have any footage that may help the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
“Call 101 quoting incident 55 of 24 July.”
