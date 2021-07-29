Police in Essex have revealed they recieved a 999 call from a man who wanted a lift.
The force control room said on Twitter the caller had missed his bus and decided the best thing to do would be to waste the emergency services' time.
It then infuriatingly revealed the man had family available to give him a lift.
The force control room wrote: "One of our call takers took a 999 call from a male who missed his bus, asking if we can give him a lift into town.
"When advised that we are not a taxi service he decided to call family to take him instead.
"Why was calling the emergency line his first thought?"
