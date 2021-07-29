A SEASIDER was transported to hospital after being taken ill in what was an emergency incident which saw an air ambulance called into action.

Paramedics were called to Walton Pier shortly after 4pm on July 23 after receiving reports someone had fallen unwell near the seaside landmark.

Eyewitnesses have since claimed to have seen the casualty being carried on a stretcher before being placed into an ambulance.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also landed on a nearby beach, but the person was subsequently taken to Colchester Hospital by land.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.13pm on July 23 with reports of a person who was unwell near Walton Pier.

“We sent one ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. One person was taken to Colchester Hospital by land ambulance.”

Joan Davies, a retired nurse of Colchester, was enjoying a daytrip to the seaside when she saw the emergency services descend on the seafront.

She said: “The person looked very ill and was being carried on a stretcher to one of the ambulances.

“We then saw a helicopter dropping down onto the sand by the pier and a man jumped out carrying a large rucksack on his back.

“He rushed up to the waiting ambulance and he then entered the ambulance, but we did not know the outcome.

“I am a retired nurse so I have seen a lot in my time, but I do hope the person was okay.”