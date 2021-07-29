A COMMUNITY charity will host its annual event later this year to commemorate the anniversary of a young fighter’s heart surgery.
Sonny’s Army, a non-profit organisation based in Jaywick, is set to hold its Heart Day on October 9 at Golf Green Hall.
The event, which is described as the charity’s “biggest”, will celebrate the three years which have passed since Sonny-Lee Cook, 4, had his first heart operation.
There will also number of special visitors at the fundraising occasion who will keep the younger guests entertained throughout the evening.
A spokeswoman for Sonny’s Army, run by Sonny-Lee Cook’s sister Bobbie-Jean and niece Destiny, said: “Come and join us for the biggest event of our year.
“We will be celebrating, Sonny-Lee's third heart day in true style this year and announcing our two warriors of the year.”
Inspiring Sonny-Lee has suffered with critical congenital heart disease since being born prematurely and has endured numerous surgeries.
Following a life-changing nine and a half hour operation at Royal Brompton Hospital in London, however, he is now looking towards a brighter future.
The Sonny’s Army Heart Day will start at 6.30pm and food and non-alcoholic drinks will be available on the night of the event.
Tickets, which much be purchased in advance, cost £3.50 for adults and £1.50 for children, with all proceeds going to Sonny’s Army.
To find out more visit facebook.com/sonnysarmy1.
